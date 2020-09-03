Downing Street officials insist they will continue to speak with the Scottish Government over plans to polygraph terrorist offenders.

It comes after a row broke out over the use of the so-called 'Jeremy Kyle' tests being used to monitor convicted terrorists who are released from jail.

Scottish Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said the tests were not used in Scotland, and said Westminster officials would have to pass a Legislative Consent Motion (LCM) in order to implement them.

As justice is a devolved matter for Holyrood, an LCM would have to be passed by MSPs to allow their use in Scotland.

Today the Prime Minister's official spokesman said discussions on the polygraph tests were "ongoing" with Holyrood ministers.

He said: " We will be introducing polygraph testing for terrorists who are released from prison in England and Wales.

"We're already legislating to deliver that. Discussions between the Ministry of Justice and the Scottish Government on the use of polygraph testing in Scotland are ongoing.

"We consider that polygraph testing as a license condition will be an additional tool to support the management of terrorist offenders."

Mr Yousaf earlier tweeted about his views on the use of the controversial tests, saying: "We don't use 'Jeremy Kyle' polygraph tests in our Justice system in Scotland, never have. UK Govt Ministers want power to introduce them in Scotland without consent of Scot Govt & Parliament.

“This measure won't keep us safe.

“What's worrying is UK Govt want to be able to bypass Scottish Parliament & Govt & have power to introduce polygraph tests in our justice system without our consent - justice is devolved (hence why they would need an LCM).”

Conservative MPs have criticised the Scottish Government, with Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire saying it was an "utter disgrace".

He said: "Typical SNP: weak on terrorism, weak on security."

The polygraph initiative was introduced after terrorist Usman Khan murdered to people during an attack at London Bridge last November.

The 28-year-old was out on licence from prison when he launched the attack during an event at Fishmonger's Hall in London.

He had taken part in the government's "Desistance and Disengagement Programme", the purpose of which is the rehabilitation of those who have been involved in terrorism.