More than 300 people are said to have attended a house party despite constant warnings of social gatherings by health officials.

Hundreds attended a large-scale party at a rented property in Midlothian as part of a commercial event on Sunday, August 30.

Police were called early on Sunday morning, and say those at the paid-for event were in "clear breach" of current coronavirus legislation.

Party-goers were dispersed by officers, with one 29-year-old man issued a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Police have confirmed they are investigating potential culpable and reckless conduct charges and licensing breaches.

READ MORE: Why house parties are a recipe for disaster - but we probably haven't seen the worst of it yet

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said “Those attending this organised event showed a blatant disregard for the regulations in place to help save lives and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Further investigations are being carried out with a view to what other charges may be brought, including culpable and reckless conduct.

“Anyone attempting to hold such an event, or any party in clear breach of the law, should be aware they will be met with a robust response from Police Scotland.

“I cannot stress enough the serious risk to public health an event of this size poses not only to those present and anyone they come into contact with, but also the wider community and all those from the emergency services who attended.”

Councillor Stephen Curran, Chair of Midlothian Police, Fire and Rescue Board, said: “Those 300 or so people didn’t just put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus, they put residents across Midlothian and beyond at risk.

“To call them selfish and irresponsible is an understatement. We realise it can be challenging following the guidance but if the majority of us can do it then so can they.

“We are working hard to avoid lockdowns like those happening in and around Glasgow but we need everyone to help keep Midlothian safe. So, please follow the guidance. It will save lives.”

Councillor Stephen Curran, Chair of Midlothian Police, Fire and Rescue Board, said: “Those 300 or so people didn’t just put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus, they put residents across Midlothian and beyond at risk.

“To call them selfish and irresponsible is an understatement. We realise it can be challenging following the guidance but if the majority of us can do it then so can they.

READ MORE: Quarantine measures introduced for travellers from Greece

“We are working hard to avoid lockdowns like those happening in and around Glasgow but we need everyone to help keep Midlothian safe. So, please follow the guidance. It will save lives.”

It comes amid local lockdown restrictions being imposed in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire, with emphasis on indoor gatherings.

Police say they responded to reports of around 300 house parties across the country last weekend, and issued six Fixed Penalty Notices.

In East Dunbartonshire, revellers at a house party in Kirkintilloch were slapped with fixed penalty notices at around 8pm on Saturday, August 30.

Two men were arrested in connection with a disturbance at the property.

DCC Graham added: "The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.



"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will, however, use enforcement where necessary and appropriate.”