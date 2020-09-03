THE appointment of an SNP MSP to Holyrood's equalities committee has been criticised due to "offensive and inappropriate" blog posts she wrote before she entered politics.

Gillian Martin was ditched as a government minister before she could even be confirmed in Parliament in 2018 amid an outcry over the old comments.

Nicola Sturgeon appointed her minister for colleges, universities and science but U-turned less than 24 hours later.

Critics at the time labelled it “the most notorious reshuffle in the history of this parliament”.

In one blog post, written in 2007, Ms Martin mocked political correctness in higher education, and made reference to “hairy knuckled lipstick-wearing transitional transgender laydees”.

She apologised "unreservedly" in 2018, adding: "I deleted this blog some time ago precisely because I accepted that it contained unacceptable content - but I recognise that these posts should never have been published in the first place.

"That is entirely my responsibility and I am deeply sorry."

Ms Martin appeared at Holyrood's Equalities and Human Rights Committee for the first time this morning.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, who is deputy convener of the committee, accused her of previously writing "screeds of transphobic" and offensive comments.

He said: “People rightly expect members of the equalities committee to be committed to the values it represents.

“She is not an appropriate fit for the committee charged with the prevention and elimination of discrimination in Scotland.”

In her old blog, Ms Martin referred to an EU “tranny trove” of cash, and claimed college public relations staff “froth at the mouth with excitement if anyone in a wheelchair does anything that can be remotely described as an achievement”.

In a 2007 post, she wrote that black colleagues she had worked with at a New Orleans restaurant had said American Jews “tip ok but only if you’ve absolutely busted your hump and everything was faultless in the extreme”.

“American blacks”, the waiters had claimed, “don’t tip at all or tip next to nothing – to be avoided.”

Ms Martin is convener of the Scottish Parliament's environment, climate change and land reform committee.

She has been contacted for comment.