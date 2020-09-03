More than 300 people are said to have been discovered partying at this £1625 per night venue in Gorebridge, Midlothian.

Kirkhill Mansion has been linked to the large-scale party currently being investigated by police - amid concerns of "culpable and reckless conduct" over the weekend.

The property, known as 'The Mansion House of Kirkhill', boasts 12 bedrooms, can sleep over 32 people and even has a hot tub in the garden.

Hundreds are said to have attended the gathering at the rented property before police broke up the party in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Party-goers had blatantly disregarded constant warnings from health officials and were in "clear breach" of current coronavirus legislation, said Police Scotland.

A 29-year-old man was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said “Those attending this organised event showed a blatant disregard for the regulations in place to help save lives and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Further investigations are being carried out with a view to what other charges may be brought, including culpable and reckless conduct.

“Anyone attempting to hold such an event, or any party in clear breach of the law, should be aware they will be met with a robust response from Police Scotland.

“I cannot stress enough the serious risk to public health an event of this size poses not only to those present and anyone they come into contact with, but also the wider community and all those from the emergency services who attended.”

Councillor Stephen Curran, Chair of Midlothian Police, Fire and Rescue Board, said: “Those 300 or so people didn’t just put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus, they put residents across Midlothian and beyond at risk.

“To call them selfish and irresponsible is an understatement. We realise it can be challenging following the guidance but if the majority of us can do it then so can they.

“We are working hard to avoid lockdowns like those happening in and around Glasgow but we need everyone to help keep Midlothian safe. So, please follow the guidance. It will save lives.”

It comes amid local lockdown restrictions being imposed in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire, with emphasis on indoor gatherings.

Police say they responded to reports of around 300 house parties across the country last weekend, and issued six Fixed Penalty Notices.