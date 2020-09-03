SCOTLAND'S economy will suffer "permanent" damage due to the coronavirus crisis, the Scottish Government's official forecaster has warned.

The independent Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) said GDP may not recover to pre-lockdown levels until 2023.

But since the economy would have grown without the pandemic, this means GDP will still be lower than it would otherwise have been.

Professor Francis Breedon said: "This is not only a very nasty temporary shock, it is actually one that has a permanent impact on the economy."

He said just getting back to pre-lockdown levels "is indicative of a significant loss, permanent loss of GDP for the Scottish and indeed other economies".

He added: "We're not expecting the economy, even after the crisis passes, to get back to the path it was on before.

"We expect it...to get to a significantly lower path that we would have otherwise had."

Mr Breedon said: "When the crisis passes, there will be a bounce back, there will be some rather amazingly good GDP numbers.

"But those GDP numbers won't get us back to where we would have been had this crisis not occurred."

Asked if tax rises are inevitable, he said "some sort of fiscal consolidation is extremely likely".

He added: "That could be, obviously, reduced spending or taxes."

He made the comments during a briefing for journalists.

Elsewhere, Professor Alasdair Smith of the SFC said a no-deal Brexit would have "pretty significant negative effects", which will "add significantly and visibly" to the coronavirus crisis.