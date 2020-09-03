A Scottish University has hit back claiming it's given a "strong performance" after Scotland's universities were ranked in a new world-league table published on Wednesday.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen responded to its low ranking by highlighting the number of different national and international university league tables that each use their own set of metrics.

In a Tweet posted earlier today, RGU reminded followers that its university was ranked the second top university in Scotland and in the UK for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey, as well as being named the top modern university in Scotland by the Complete University Guide.

The World University Rankings list for 2021 was published by Times Higher Education on Wednesday, which looked at data from more than 1500 universities across the world.

RGU ranked last in Scotland and joint-last in the UK, while the University of Edinburgh came out on top in Scotland.

RGU sat alongside universities including the University of South Wales and London South Bank University.

But now the university has responded to the poor ranking, in a series of Tweets posted to Twitter earlier today.

They read: “There are many national and international university league tables which each use their own set of metrics. THE World Rankings ranks the top 1527 global institutions of over 25,000 universities in the world.

“RGU has celebrated a strong performance across a range of league tables this year which have recognised the quality of our teaching, our supportive learning environment, our graduate employability and the satisfaction of our students.

“Most recently, RGU was ranked second top university in Scotland and in the UK for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey and was named top modern university in Scotland by the Complete University Guide.

“We never stand still as an institution, we are always looking to enhance our courses, our capability, our work with students and the communities we serve.”