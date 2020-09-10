Orphan, Monster, Spy

Matt Killeen

Usborne, £7.99

What is the book about?

It tells the story of Sarah, a 15-year-old recently orphaned Jewish girl in 1939, with skills in gymnastics and acting and a need for an escape. With a horrifying history twisted into her story of becoming a spy in an elite boarding school filled with the daughters of powerful Nazis.

Who is it aimed at?

Around 14 to 15 and anyone older as a lot of its themes can be intense and dark.

What was your favourite part?

One thing that really stands out is the idea of acting, and in this case, what it takes to play a role that she absolutely must get right.

What was your least favourite part?

As with books of this kind, much of the story is told at a very fast pace.

Which character would you most like to meet?

As a character, Sarah may have all the qualities of a brilliant spy, but also of a young person that is with great reason fiercely angry and getting through a situation that’s against her at every turn.

Why should someone buy this book?

Everything about the setting of World War Two and the way that’s handled, and the emotional and mental journey of Sarah herself.