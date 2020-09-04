GLASGOW City Council's proposed cuts to funding third sector organisations appears to be targeting the very people they, and the SNP Government, purport to care about. The individual futures of young people in Glasgow, and the collective future of us all, depends on high quality education and specific support for the most vulnerable.
We already know what has happened to the standards in our schools but now Glasgow council threatens to close our libraries, two of them, Pollokshields and Govanhill, serving some of the most deprived children in the city. Buddies, a wonderful organisation providing crucial social and recreational activities for young people with disabilities and additional needs, faces closure as a result of funding cuts. How are vulnerable youngsters to develop social skills, enjoy their leisure time and progress to more independent lifestyles without tailored support and activities? Glasgow should be ashamed of itself if it allows this pandemic to hit the weakest the hardest.
I would urge everyone to contact their local councillors to register their concerns about this approach to budget cuts. Financial times are very difficult and will probably get worse. But for a city like Glasgow to drop its commitment to vulnerable children is nothing short of shocking.
Carole Ford, Glasgow G41.
