The Waverley paddle steamer has been involved in an incident at Brodick Pier off the Isle of Arran, police have confirmed.
Police were called to the incident at around 5.15pm this evening, after reports that it had hit Brodick Pier.
Passengers are believed to have been onboard at the time of the incident.
Eyewitnesses have posted on social media that the vessel "crashed into" the pier, resulting in "injuries".
Another eyewitness claiming to be on board at the time of the crash posted describing the "mess on board" and "lots of injuries".
HM Coastguard received a report of the collision involving the paddle steamer and Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran at 5.28pm this evening.
A rescue helicopter has been sent to assist the Arran coastguard rescue team.
A coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick has been sent, along with Arran coastguard rescue team.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland are at the scene.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has also been informed.
The Glasgow-based vessel was involved in a similar incident when it hit Rothesay Pier in the Isle of Bute in 2017, leaving the front of the boat damaged.
Police are currently in attendance.
