It was the sustained German bombing campaign, against Britain in World War Two which lasted nine months and killed 43,000 civilians including Scots.

The first Blitz raids on British cities had already taken place by the end of August 1940, when Birmingham and Liverpool were attacked.

But it was on September 7 that the Blitz intensified when around 950 German aircraft attacked London in the first of 57 consecutive nights of bombing. This blitzkrieg would continue until May 1941.

Now to mark 80 years since the start of The Blitz, a new collection of art depicting life during the Blitz and generally in World War Two is being put on display.

The 80 pieces of art are all based on real-life stories from all over the country, including Scotland.

Some 33 artists around the UK, including Glasgow-based artists Greg McIndoe and Katie Smith have created artworks depicting 80 untold stories from The Blitz Each piece of art is inspired by an historical record and true story from the areas hit hardest by The Blitz.

Outside of London, it was the north east town of Peterhead that was the second-most bombed location in Britain. The town and its 10,000 residents were bombed 28 times, with nearby Aberdeen following closely behind at 24.

Peterhead seems an unlikely target for Nazi planes, but the bombings were a result of its geographical location. It was the first urban area the Luftwaffe saw when flying in from the North Sea.

Greg McIndoe's The Boy Messenger

Scotland suffered more than 500 German air raids during the course of the war. They ranged from single aircraft attacks to planned bombings conducted by 240 planes intending to strike terror and fear into the civilian population. More than 2500 Scots died as a result and 8000 were injured.

The new collection features work from Glasgow artist, Greg McIndoe who focusses on 15-year-old messenger, Neil Leitch who along with four others, was killed while bravely trying to get a message through.

The youngster, despite being injured, set off to deliver his message to Partick fire station but was hit by a high explosive oil bomb which left him severely burned and fatally injured.

Katie Smith also from Glasgow portrays, Sergeant John Macleod from Clydebank Police Station who rescued five children from houses destroyed during the air raids.

The new collection was inspired by the War Artists Advisory Committee (WAAC) which was established at the outbreak of World War II by the UK Government’s Ministry of Information. Its aim was to compile a comprehensive artistic record of Britain throughout the war and by the end of World War II, included 5,570 pieces. The original records are held at The National Archives, in Kew.

The UK's largest family history site Ancestry will host the collection which provide a record of the lives and heroism that shone through on the home front. Russell James, family history expert at Ancestry, said: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of the start of The Blitz, a time of tragedy but also a time that truly demonstrated the great British spirit we wanted to pay tribute to the original War Artists Advisory Committee by adding our own update to this important collection of works with 80 new pieces, each inspired by everyday life during The Blitz and throughout World War II.

“By preserving these stories in a new and engaging way, we hope we can shine a light on what our families went through during that time and encourage people now to discover their connection to The Blitz and World War II.’’ Using artistic mediums ranging from digital illustration to oil painting, the artists have created contemporary interpretations of records and images.

Katie Smith's A Fresh Start

Dr William Butler, head of military records at The National Archives, said: "This fascinating project showcases how our historical collections can inspire in such a variety of ways, and has provided such an impressive breadth of responses.

"The Civilian Gallantry Award records are a treasure trove of stories, highlighting the incredible and often dangerous work carried out by individuals working as air raid wardens, first aid workers, firewatchers and messengers during the Second World War. They provide vivid details of the exploits and heroic deeds of civilians fighting a war away from the battlefields and highlight the sacrifices so often made on the home front."