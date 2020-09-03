THE SCOTTISH shellfish sector has shrunk by as much as 50% since the pandemic started.

Representatives of Scottish fishing organisations told MPs of the dire consequences the crisis has had on business since March.

Jimmy Buchan, Chief Executive at the Scottish Seafood Association told members of the Scottish Affairs Committee that the shellfish sector was suffering the worst of all the fishing industries.

He explained: "The problem is still continuing. The shellfish sector is still probably at 50% capacity of where it should be at this time of the year.

"That continues to be a concern for us, whereas the other sectors have managed to come back on stream relatively quickly, especially white fish.

"We must be very aware that the shellfish sector continues to suffer just due to the nature of the high value export market and until we see some sort of normality route... to help people go on holiday, or even travel on business, then we are going to find a reduced market for that product."

Other committee witnesses Elspeth Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and John Anderson, Chief Executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Organisation also told of their experiences.

Mr Anderson said the lockdown has been "challenging all round." and explained: "In terms of white fish fleet, most vessels continued to fish throughout lockdown and in doing so were subject to considerable price volatility due to fragile and erratic demand.

"Just looking at it from from own white fish fleet, our year to date figures, our landings, are down surprisingly just 5%. I was expecting a bigger hit than that."

The group were asked by MPs about the impact of the Fisheries BIll, which passed on Tuesday night in Westminster, on the industry.

Conservative MP John Lamont asked specifically about the impact if the bill had not passed in parliament, to which Ms Macdonald said: "We see this is a priority piece of legislation for us for the long term."

She explained: " It still has a way to go but if the bill had not been passed then we would find ourselves in a position where we didn't have a legal framework for fisheries management in the future. We would have been stuck with the repatriated EU law, essentially the rules of the common fisheries policy without the ability to change that law. It's a really important piece of framework legislation for fisheries management in the UK."

When asked by SNP MP Pete Wishart what the impact on the industry would be in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and a second wave of the coronavirus hitting at the same time, Mr Anderson explained the consequences could be severe.

He said:" Clearly any further market failures resulting from second waves, lockdowns and so on would have a seriously detrimental impact on viability of the industry, and the Nephrops (langoustine) sector in particular.

"Nephrops specials were tied up for a significant time period this year and although they are now mostly back up and running, profitability has clearly diminished.

"It would be fair to assume that the backup reserves will have dwindled by now so I doubt this would be really be particularly resilient to further significant shocks."