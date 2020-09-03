A fourth restaurant in an area of East Renfrewshire has confirmed it has been linked to a case of Covid-19.
Pane E Vino on Fenwick Road in Giffnock said it had been advised it does not require to close but will shut for two days for a deep clean.
Customers have been advised to remain vigilant and to book a test if they develop symptoms.
It is the fourth restaurant in the area to confirm a link to the virus following on from Ca Va, the Bramble Cafe and The Courtyard.
A spokeperson for Pane E Vino said: "We have called the East Renfrewshire Council Environmental Health Department, and they have visited Pane e Vino.
"They have told us we do not need to close.
"However, we take this virus very seriously, and in light of this we are now closed for two days for a severe and intensive deep clean.
"We will re-open on Sunday following this deep clean.
"Please rest assured that we are following guidance from the authorities, and are going above and beyond this guidance. We will continue to work closely with them.
"We want to reassure our customers that their safety is our first priority."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment