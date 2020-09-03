Two more countries have been added to the list of countries that require travellers to quarantine upon arriving in Scotland.
Those flying from Portugal or French Polynesia will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days.
If arriving into Scotland from Portugal or French Polynesia from 4am Sat (5th Sept) you'll have to self-isolate for 14 days. Gibraltar high up our watch list of countries we are monitoring closely.— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 3, 2020
This week's data shows increase in test positivity & cases per 100k in Portugal.
The changes are due to come into effect from 5am on Saturday morning.
Gibralter is also under review.
It follows an increase in positive coronavirus test results for Portugal, with cases rising and staying above 20 per 100,000.
READ MORE: Greece added to quarantine list - here's what it means for holidaymakers
Mr Yousaf tweeted: “If arriving into Scotland from Portugal or French Polynesia from 4am Sat (5th Sept) you’ll have to self-isolate for 14 days.
“Gibraltar high up our watch list of countries we are monitoring closely.
“This week’s data shows increase in test positivity & cases per 100k in Portugal.”
Pressure has been mounting on England to remove Portugal from the UK Government’s quarantine exemption list after its coronavirus case rate worsened.
There were 23.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country in the seven days to Wednesday, up from 15.3 a week earlier.
The Scottish Government also required travellers from Greece to self-isolate for 14 days from Thursday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment