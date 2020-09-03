Three schools within NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have been linked to positive cases of coronavirus.
Corpus Christi Primary School and Holy Cross Primary School in Glasgow as well as St Anthony's Primary School in Renfrewshire have had positive cases, the healthboard said.
The Test and Protect Team is now carrying out contact tracing in the schools.
There is no current evidence to suggest that the virus is spreading within the schools.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have said that apart from those who are identified as close contacts, all other staff and pupils can continue to attend school as normal.
In East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City and West Dunbartonshire, close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are being advised that they and all those in their household group, should self-isolate for 14 days.
