Diversity and inclusion to be showcased at online conference

Organisations can be successful and profitable by harnessing the potential of their people. Diverse and inclusive businesses perform better than those who are not. They are better at attracting talented employees, retaining them and enabling them to succeed. Scotland’s Diversity Conference Online will showcase the fantastic work being undertaken by organisations across different industry sectors as they strive to challenge perceptions, overcome barriers, and achieve inclusive workplaces.

The online conference is also an opportunity for you to network with experts, diversity practitioners and other colleagues from across the world who want to learn, share best practice and discuss the challenging issues we still face before we can say that our workplaces are truly diverse and inclusive.

The event which is organised by The Herald and GenAnalytics and supported by BAE Systems, CIPD, Diageo and J.P. Morgan will take place on Thursday, October 1 from 11am-4pm.

Lee Ann Panglea, Head of CIPD Scotland and Northern Ireland said: "We're looking forward to sharing insights from some of our latest research at the conference, as well as hearing about the impact that other organisations in Scotland are making through championing equality and diversity."

Delegates will hear from keynote speaker Steve Collinson, Head of UK HR, Zurich Insurance as well as organisations such as Inclusion Scotland.

Tickets to attend the event costs £35+VAT and can be purchased via http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-conference/.

For further information contact Kirsty Loughlin at Kirsty.loughlin@localiq.co.uk.