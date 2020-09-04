Passengers on board the PS Waverley on Thursday have described the chaotic scenes on the vessel's deck after it crashed into the main pier on the Isle of Arran.

The historic paddle steamer collided with Brodick Pier on the island at around 5.28pm, with almost 250 people on board.

Emergency services confirmed on Friday morning that the number of injured people had risen from 17 to 24, with several treated at the scene, at the hospital on Arran or transported by helicopter to receive treatment on the mainland.

One passenger, Karen Mulligan, was on board the vessel and suffered minor injuries.

She told West FM: "We were enjoying the last few minutes of what had been a great day.

READ MORE: Emergency crews and rescue helicopter on scene after Waverley paddle steamer 'crashes into' Isle of Arran pier

"As I was walking down the stairs I slipped and fell, and to start with I thought I was being clumsy. Then people on the chairs on the deck below started falling over, and people who were standing up just fell.

"People were just running around trying to see who was okay and help people back up. And then the crew started coming out and making sure everyone was okay.

"There was one man who fell off his chair and couldn't get up. There was a doctor on board who came over and put his arm in a sling and said it was broken.

"There was also a few people who were still lying on the ground on the deck when we were allowed to disembark."

The paddle steamer set sail for the first time in two years last month.

An HM Coastguard spokesman said: "A coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and two Helimed were sent, along with Arran coastguard rescue team. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were at the scene.

"213 passengers and 26 crew were onboard at the time of the collision.

"24 people reported injuries and were treated on scene, at the hospital on Arran, or transported by helicopter to hospital on the mainland.

Along with partner agencies we worked to ensure everyone was taken safely from the vessel, and those who did not require medical treatment were taken to Ardrossan by ferry.

"All emergency services had left the scene at 4am today."

The collision took place just one day after bosses at the PS Waverley extended its limited season due to phenomenal demand.

The historic paddle steamer had been out of action for two years due to urgent repairs, but consistent fundraising meant the tour operator could replace a broken boiler.

In its first two weeks of operation, they said tickets for many weekend sailings had sold out, and had decided to extend the sailings until September 12.

The Glasgow-based vessel was involved in a similar incident when it hit Rothesay Pier in the Isle of Bute in 2017, leaving the front of the boat damaged.