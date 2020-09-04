The owners of a mansion used by more than 300 people for an illegal rave are seeking legal action against the alleged organisers.

Police broke up a house party in a rented property in Midlothian in the early hours of Sunday, and fined a 29-year-old man.

Hundreds were said to have been discovered partying at the £1625 per night venue in Gorebridge, Midlothian.

Now, officers are now investigating the organisers of the “commercial event” for potential culpable and reckless conduct charges and licensing breaches.

In a statement released on Facebook, the owners of the property said: “The man we dealt with seemed very pleasant and we went ahead with the booking and check-in.

“The booking was hiring Kirkhill for the entire weekend.

“We were then sadly as owners contacted at 1.30am Sunday morning by our old neighbours to say there was a huge rave and police were in attendance.

“We are seeking legal action against the organisers of this event and are devastated as a family that our trust was broken.

“Not only that, but we felt sickened to have to clear up the aftermath and mess left behind.

“It’s after all our family home and we did not feel safe being there after so many people had been.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon slammed the event in Midlothian as "utterly irresponsible" off the back of several recent coronavirus clusters linked to indoor gatherings identified in Scotland.

She tweeted: “It’s hard to put into words how utterly irresponsible this kind of behaviour is in current circumstances.

"It puts people at risk and threatens our progress out of lockdown. PLEASE do not attend house parties just now.”

Over that weekend, police broke up around 300 house parties and issued six fixed penalty notices.

Five of these were issued after a house party in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on Saturday night, where two men were also arrested.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said those attending the Midlothian party showed a “blatant disregard for the regulations in place to help save lives and prevent the spread of coronavirus”.

He added: “Further investigations are being carried out with a view to what other charges may be brought, including culpable and reckless conduct.

“Anyone attempting to hold such an event, or any party in clear breach of the law, should be aware they will be met with a robust response from Police Scotland.

“I cannot stress enough the serious risk to public health an event of this size poses not only to those present and anyone they come into contact with, but also the wider community and all those from the emergency services who attended.”

Councillor Stephen Curran, chairman of Midlothian Police, Fire and Rescue Board, said: “Those 300 or so people didn’t just put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus, they put residents across Midlothian and beyond at risk.

“To call them selfish and irresponsible is an understatement. We realise it can be challenging following the guidance but if the majority of us can do it then so can they.

“We are working hard to avoid lockdowns like those happening in and around Glasgow but we need everyone to help keep Midlothian safe.”