The competition watchdog has launched enforcement action involving four leading housing developers it says may have misled buyers and broken consumer protection law in relation to leasehold homes.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is focusing on on certain practices of Barratt Developments, Countryside Properties, Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

The move comes after the CMA uncovered what it calls "troubling evidence of potentially unfair terms" concerning ground rents in leasehold contracts and "potential mis-selling".

It is concerned that leasehold homeowners may have been "unfairly treated and that buyers" may have been misled by developers.

The allegations involve developers "failing to explain clearly" exactly what ground rent is, whether it increases over time, when increases will occur and by how much.

The CMA has written to Barratt, Countryside, Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey outlining its concerns and requiring information.

How the case proceeds will depend on the CMA’s assessment of the evidence.

Possible outcomes include legal commitments from the companies to change the way they do business, or if necessary, the CMA could take firms to court.

It says it uncovered use of unfair contract terms that mean homeowners have to pay escalating ground rents, which in some cases can double every 10 years. This increase is built into contracts, meaning people can also struggle to sell their homes and find themselves trapped.

The CMA alleges people were being misled about the availability of freehold properties. It says it found evidence that some people were told properties on an estate would only be sold as leasehold homes, when they were in fact later sold as freeholds to other buyers.

It claims buyers were being misled about the cost of converting their leasehold to freehold ownership. When buying their home, the CMA found evidence that some people were told the freehold would cost only a small sum, but later down the line the price had increased by thousands of pounds with little to no warning.

And it accuses developers of using unfair sales tactics – such as unnecessarily short deadlines to complete purchases – to secure a deal, meaning people could feel pressured and rushed into buying properties that they may not have purchased had they been given more time.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA chief executive, said: "It is unacceptable for housing developers to mislead or take advantage of homebuyers. That’s why we’ve launched today’s enforcement action.

"Everyone involved in selling leasehold homes should take note: if our investigation demonstrates that there has been mis-selling or unfair contract terms, these will not be tolerated."

The CMA say it will also be looking further into ground rent increases based on the Retail Price Index (RPI) and may take enforcement action should it find evidence of unfair practices.

The regulator says it is particularly concerned about the fairness of escalating ground rent terms linked to RPI and that these are not always effectively explained by developers when discussing RPI-based ground rent with prospective homeowners.

The CMA will also be investigating certain firms who bought freeholds from these developers and have continued to use the same unfair leasehold contract terms.

Letters are also being sent to a number of other developers, encouraging them to review their practices to make sure they are treating consumers fairly and complying with the law.

The regulator said it will continue to work with the Government on its reform plans for the leasehold market, including supporting the move to ban the sale of new leasehold houses and reduce ground rents for new leases to zero.

And it said it should not be assumed at this stage of the CMA’s investigation that the businesses under investigation have been involved in any or all of the outlined practices.

A statement from Barratt said: “Barratt Developments notes the announcement made by the UK Competition and Markets Authority that it is opening an enforcement case as part of its ongoing investigation in relation to the sale of leasehold homes. The Group is committed to putting its customers first and will continue to cooperate with the CMA whilst it completes its investigation.”

A Countryside spokesman said: "We note today’s statement from the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). We are committed to resolving this issue to the satisfaction of our customers and will continue to co-operate fully with the CMA’s ongoing investigation."

Taylor Wimpey added: "The board takes this very seriously and Taylor Wimpey will continue to fully cooperate with the CMA, provide the further information to be requested by the CMA in the coming weeks and work with them to better understand their position."

Persimmon said: “A proportion of our properties were sold on a leasehold basis in the past.

“Following consultation with government, stakeholders and customers we took the decision to stop selling leasehold houses where Persimmon owns the land freehold in 2017.

“Any customers of a Persimmon leasehold property in the last six years have been given the right to buy their lease at below market value and many have done so.

“We look forward to engaging fully with the CMA on this issue as they continue their investigation.”"