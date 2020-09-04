RICHARD Leonard needs to act “in all decency and honour” and resign as Scottish Labour leader, one of the party’s most experienced politicians has said.

Lord George Robertson, a former Defence Secretary and General Secretary of NATO, suggested Mr Leonard was “part of the problem and not part of the solution”.

He said Mr Leonard was “more unpopular in Scotland than the dreadful Dominic Cummings”.

He did not offer any preference for a replacement, but said Mr Leonard quitting “would be a start” in Scottish labour trying to revive its fortunes.

Recent polls put the party on 14 per cent support for next year’s Holyrood election and forecast a lost of six of the 24 MSPs it won in 2016.

The party lost both its MEPs and six of its seven MPs in elections last year.

Polls also say most Scotland barely know who Mr Leoanrd is despite him becoming Labour’s ninth Holyrood leader in November 2017.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland today, Lord Robertson said: “I was the leader of the Scottish Party before 1997 and frankly if I had been getting poll ratings of 14% following a 17% rating in the last general election, then I would have resigned because I would have known I was part of the problem and not part of the solution.

“We need strong opposition and a strong Scottish voice in the UK and we’re not getting it.

“Jeremy Corbyn resigned having got 32% in the last general election, Ed Miliband resigned when he got 30% in the 2015 election, Kezia Dugdale resigned after the 2017 election and she got 27%, whereas Richard Leonard got 17% and has now got down to 14%.

“If Labour in Scotland is going to be the alternative government in both the UK and Scotland then we have to do something about it, and him standing down would be a start in Labour recovering its fortunes in Scotland and Labour’s chances of forming a Government in the UK at the next general election.”

He went on: “We have asked Richard Leonard to do the right thing. In all decency and in honour, he should look at the example of Jeremy Corbyn, Ed Miliand, Kezia Dugdale, Neil Kinnock and even Michael Foot, who all resigned after dreadful election results.

“We want to recover in Scotland in order to produce a Labour government at the next election at thea UK level and it can only be done if we have a new leader in Scotland, and we have a different attitude to the Scottish people to recover where we used to be."

He said the party needed to promote “a proper social democratic alternative” to the SNP, and “offer the Scottish people a degree of hope they simply haven’t got at the moment”.

Lord Robertson was one for four Labour peers to call on Mr Leonard to resign yesterday.

In an open letter, he, former Scottish Secretary Helen Liddell, former M16 officer Meta Ramsay, and former MP and MSP George Foulkes said the party “urgently” needed a new face at the helm.

Baroness Liddell was the first female General Secretary of Scottish Labour in the 1970s, and Baroness Ramsay was an adviser to the late John Smith when he was Labour leader.

The intervention by the grandees followed four of the 22 MSPs under Mr Leonard breaking ranks on Wednesday to him call for him to go.

James Kelly, Jenny Marra, Daniel Johnson and Mark Griffin with deselection said they had lost confidence in him and he was taking the party to an electoral “catastrophe” in 2021.

In response, Mr Leonard, a left-wing admirer of Jeremy Corbyn, threatened them with deselection.

On Thursday, Mr Leonard accused his critics of “sabotage” and said he was “absolutely convinced” he was the best person in his party to lead it into the election.

The pressure onMr Leonard is likely to build ahead of a critical meeting of the party’s ruling body, the Scottish Executive Committee, on September 12.

Mr Leonard’s critics will hope they can use the occasion, while Mr Leonard has signalled he wants to use it for retribution.

Writing in Tribune magazine on Thursday, he said: “The events of the past two days have sharpened my resolve that we need a new generation of Labour representatives in the Scottish Parliament.

“When our executive meets on September 12th to set out the process for selecting list candidates, they will no doubt reflect on this too – and so will members when they take part in that ballot.”