Police are warning people across the UK to watch out for counterfeit bank notes thought to have originated in Scotland - because they are marked "twenty poond".
Fake £20 notes have reportedly been used throughout Cornwall, and officers are warning shopkeepers, takeaway owners and bar staff to look out for them.
Some locals have described the fake cash the 'worst forgery ever' - with the spelling of the word leading many to believe they were created in Scotland.
Bodmin Police issued a warning on its Facebook page.
A spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of some counterfeit currency circulating around the town, particularly in the town centre.
"We've received reports of individuals using or attempting to use these 'Twenty Poond' notes in shops and takeaways.
"As you can see from the attached photos, these notes are clearly fake.
"They are all exactly the same, with the same serial number and wording identifying it as 'toy' money. I'll also attach a link to Action Fraud on what to do if you fall victim to this scam.
"We ask shopkeepers to remain vigilant when accepting notes."
Some residents in Cornwall confirmed they had seen them and warned a similar looking £5 note was also being circulated.
And others joked that it could have been a legitimate Scottish note.
One wrote on Facebook: "Twenty poonds? Maybe it's Scottish money."
Another added: "I thought Scottish notes were legal tender."
