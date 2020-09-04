SCOTLAND’S only Labour MP was on the verge of quitting the party ahead of the general election.

A new book has detailed how Murray, MP for Edinburgh South, had prepared a resignation speech and was poised to join The Independent Group of MPs who left Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.

He changed his mind at the last minute, it is alleged, due to the prospect of a left-wing member of the party running in his place and losing the seat in the December 2019 poll.

Left Out: The Inside Story of Labour Under Corbyn claims Murray told friends: “I didn’t want to hand my seat to someone from the Corbyn wing of the party and felt loyalty to all the people who had worked so hard to help me win over the years.”

All the MPs who joined the new party, Change UK — The Independent Group, lost their seats in December. Some of the original members joined the Liberal Democrats ahead of the election, but failed to secure a win.

Murray, who is now the party’s shadow Scottish Secretary, won his seat with a majority of more than 11,000 last year. He was swiftly appointed to Labour’s front bench when Sir Keir Starmer became leader earlier this year.

Murray had previously quit the front bench role after the 2016 Brexit referendum, and never returned under Jeremy Corbyn. His allies say he was close to quitting as he wanted to support his friend Luciana Berger, who had been subject to anti-Semitic abuse and left the party.

She then joined the Independent Group, along with several other MPs, before joining the Liberal Democrats.

A friend of Murray is reported to have said: “Ian wanted to support his friend Luciana and others who had faced racism while Corbyn stood by and did nothing. “But he was right to stay and fight given the party is now under new management.”

The Labour party and Mr Murray have been contacted for comment.