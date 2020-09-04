A theatre nurse breached quarantine rules by turning up for work just days after arriving home from a holiday in a non-exempt country.

The nurse, who works at a private hospital in Edinburgh, should have isolated for 14 days after returning from a three-week holiday in Bulgaria on Saturday, August 29.

But instead the nurse, who has not been identified, turned up for her shift at Spire Murrayfield hospital in Edinburgh, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

She spent around 30 minutes there before she was asked to leave.

She is said to have been screened at the entrance to the hospital, but worried staff say they asked her to go home after realising the breach.

READ MORE: Owners of mansion used by hundreds for illegal rave were told 'booking was for a family of six'

A staff member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “Everyone knew she had just returned from her three week holiday in Bulgaria.

“I felt extremely anxious and fearful for patient safety.

“I was also scared for my own health and safety as well as my family's.”

The nurse did not come into contact with any patients while she was at the hospital.

Opposition politicians have now raised concerns around the effectiveness of the current quarantine enforcement procedures.

Donald Cameron, the Scottish Conservative health spokesperson, said: “Quarantine rules must be followed by everyone, especially those working on the frontline in our hospitals.

“It is good news that staff realised the mistake quickly and nobody appears to have been infected, but that's no excuse for putting people at risk.

“It also reveals troubling weaknesses in the SNP Government’s Test and Protect system, given that it was quite clear this nurse should have been quarantining.

“I urge the SNP to investigate if this was a one-off issue or representative of wider problems with the tracing system.”

A Spire Healthcare spokesperson said: "One colleague, having returned from a country not on the Scottish Government exemption list, attended for work on Monday and was promptly asked to leave the hospital before her shift started.

"The colleague was reminded of Scottish Government guidance regarding self-isolation.

“There is no suggestion this colleague is Covid positive.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus has created 'perfect storm' for heart deaths

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is the responsibility of the individual who is travelling to check the regulations and to abide by quarantine if they are travelling from a country covered by the regulations.

“Travellers arriving from a non-exempt country are expected to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Scotland unless they come under one of the limited number of exempted categories.

“This means staying in their accommodation, even if they don’t have symptoms, to help control coronavirus.

“Wherever people have travelled from – an exempt country or not – it is a legal requirement to complete a Passenger Locator Form and provide it to Border Force officials.

“Failure to do so can also result in a fine since this, along with any failure to self-isolate where required, poses a significant risk to wider public health across Scotland.”