Scotland’s only Labour MP could face the sack after it emerged he nearly defected from the party.

The Herald understands a complaint is to be lodged today against Ian Murray MP following the revelations he was poised to join The Independent Group of MPs last year.

The claims have emerged in a new book, which alleges Murray had a resignation speech prepared and was ready to join the group, which later became Change UK, however changed his mind at the last minute.

One senior source told The Herald: “There is arguably quite a strong case that he has breached party rules.

“In a taking part in a rehearsal, no matter how crap the actual execution of the project subsequently was, and allowing yourself to be photographed…that is an expression of support for another party.

“The Labour party rule book is pretty clear. In that case, you don't need to go through a disciplinary process, you would get automatically removed from the party.”

It is understood a complaint is being prepared for the Labour party’s Governance and Legal Unit, as well as the party whips in Westminster about Murray’s conduct.

If a complaint is received, the party would then carry out an investigation, with Murray facing a potential suspension or expulsion.

It comes in the wake of a civil war within Scottish Labour, as several MSPs and Labour Peers called for current leader Richard Leonard to step down from the top job.

Several MSPs on the front bench resigned, saying they had no faith that Leonard could lead the party successfully into next year’s Holyrood elections.

Another Labour party source said: “What this shows really is that all of this bleating about doing things ‘for the good of the party’ in the past week is rubbish.

“It shows how hollow that is when someone is literally on the verge of joining another party and nobody is saying anything, they’re silent.

“It also shows Ian only cares about one thing, and that’s himself and his career, not the Labour Party at all. He should resign.”