A SENIOR member of the SNP has hit out at the "frightening" lack of scrutiny in the party's governing structures.

Former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill, who is now the MP for East Lothian, said the SNP's national executive committee (NEC) has been "asleep at the wheel".

He criticised the NEC's decision to force any MP seeking to go to Holyrood to resign their seat if selected, insisting it seemed to have been "formulated by a small coterie" to exclude MP Joanna Cherry QC.

Writing in The Scotsman, he added: "Achieving their objective, some of those culpable have since been falling over themselves seeking selection, often in seats that they had limited in the nature of the candidacy.

"There are good reasons to have all-women shortlist seats, and I support the idea, but ‘because you or your pals have your eye on a seat’ certainly isn’t a good reason."

Mr MacAskill said the decision has "provoked outrage" and pressure is mounting to have it reversed.

He wrote: "In their desire to block one individual, the NEC has been failing to get on with the day job.

"Candidate selection is only now beginning, and vetting and other basics are lagging behind where they should be.

"Coronavirus cannot be used as an excuse when ample time could be found for plotting and scheming.

"It’s simply not good enough and needs rectified, as much as the MP decision needs to be rolled back."

He said the NEC has a critical role in overseeing the running of the party.

The MP added: "As well as not getting on with the day job of election preparations, they’ve been asleep at the wheel in party management.

"Responsibility for staff and their actions or inactions rests with those elected to oversee them. But frustration is growing with party HQ amongst many of the rank and file.

"Failures in election preparation are matched by a lack of progress on policy issues for an independence referendum.

"Something seems amiss and the lack of scrutiny is frightening."

Mr MacAskill said those "charged by the membership with overseeing the party need to do so".

He added: "It’s fundamental and this is simply unacceptable.

"Those in party office need to forsake pursuing their own narrow agenda and get on with the day job."