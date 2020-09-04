LOCKDOWN offered an opportunity to revaluate the aesthetic vision of our homes. While many of us sought complete transformations and renovations, more and more homeowners turn to having their outdated furniture spray painted.

JR Spray Finishes specialize in refurbishing household furnishings, anything from kitchens to furniture.

Applying new spray finishes to pre-loved furniture is a quick and easy way to create a new tone within a room. By choosing to breathe new life into old furniture you can effectively save money, create new enjoyment from an old purchase and take comfort in the fact it is more eco-friendly than buying new.

John Robertson, Director of JR Spray Finishes, has been pleasantly surprised at the recent influx of interest in transforming pre-loved household furnishings.

“The market is booming,” he says, “many haven’t been away on holiday this year, and with the spare cash more people are investing in redecorating their homes.”

JR Spray Finishes are specialists in spray finishing, French polishing, shop front spraying, façade restoration, kitchen refurbishments, furniture spraying, UPVC coatings and Metallic finishes.

“The possibilities are literally endless,” he says. “It’s quite remarkable when you see some of the pieces after being sprayed and see how they can transform a room.”

The team at JR Spray Finishes can price most items from a picture alone, avoiding any hassle of arranging home visits. The firm also offer a reliable collection and delivery service to all customers, or if preferred, any items can be dropped off at their large commercial spray booth at Haggs Road, Bellahouston.

The Glasgow based furniture restoration and repair company are experts in reviving old furnishings, whether for your interiors or exteriors. Whether it’s a piece that holds sentimental value, an antique item, or an old piece that you can’t face throwing out or that perhaps doesn’t complement a room any longer, the team at JR Spray Finishes can help freshen up your house.

Being confined to the limits of our homes means it’s easy to get bored of our interior surroundings. Giving old pieces a new bold colour is a quick way to gain new admiration and satisfaction from our properties. Whether it be spraying that old tv stand, kitchen cabinets, or all the door handles, there is plenty of options to revitalise the mood of a room.

John has ensured new safety measures are in place in the day-to-day operations of the company. His sister company GCS Facilities Management specialise in sanitisation, which has benefitted the safety of staff and customers at JR Spray Finishes; by implementing a new robust system and providing a safe facility to work from.

To see how JR Spray Finishes can transform your property, call the professionals on 0141 473 1799 or for more information email jrsprayfinishes@gmail.com

JR Spray Finishes website is currently under construction, please visit JR Spray Finishes Facebook.