What's the story?
Inside The Zoo.
Another documentary about life at The Herald?
I see what you did there. Funnily enough, no. This new BBC Scotland series goes behind the scenes at Edinburgh Zoo and its sister site, the Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie.
Tell me more.
Narrated by Gail Porter, Inside The Zoo charts life for the myriad residents – from majestic European grey wolves to a grumpy guineafowl – while laying bare the challenges faced by those tasked with feeding, cleaning and caring for their every need.
Is it a big job?
More than 3,000 animals. 200 staff. 365 days a year.
Point taken. Anything else?
It's not all oohing at cute and cuddly creatures (although there is plenty of that too, don't worry). We're talking state-of-the-art-science and endangered species conservation – not to forget the often-unpredictable nature of the job.
They do say never work with children or animals.
Quite. Not for the lily-livered.
Will we see Hamish the polar bear?
Yes. Keep an eye peeled in future episodes.
What about pandas Tian Tian and Yang Guang?
That's an affirmative.
When can I watch?
Inside The Zoo begins on BBC Scotland, Monday, 8pm.
