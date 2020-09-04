SCOTLAND'S only Labour MP has broken his silence over revelations that he was on the verge of quitting the party.

Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South and the party's shadow Scotand Secretary, was photographed preparing to speak as part of The Independent Group of MPs, later Change UK, ahead of the elections last year.

He is said to have had a resignation speech prepared and was on the verge of quitting the party when he changed his mind at the last minute.

He won his seat in the December poll by more than 11,000 votes.

Today he said he is deciated to his constituenty and the values of his party.

He told The Herald: "All my life I’ve fought for a Labour government as I passionately believe in the values of my party.

“Many despaired and examined their own consciences over that period, and for very good reason. In the end, I decided to stay and fight for the party and I was absolutely right to do so.

“I’m dedicated to my constituents in Edinburgh South who I am proud to unstintingly serve and to my very supportive local party who are amazing.

“I’ve helped start the fight back and under Keir Starmer we now have a renewed Labour Party ready to remove the Tories from office at the next election.

“Everyone who believes in a more equal and fair society must strive to make that happen. I will, as I’ve always done, do all I can to achieve that aim.”

It is understood party insiders are preparing to lodge a complaint against the MP, claiming he has broken party rules by showing support for an opposition party.

Several senior sources have also called for him to resign, and say the revelations show he is not committed to the party.

Murray was preparing to join several ex-Labour MPs, including Luciana Berger, in the new independent group when he changed his mind.

All those who stood in the new party lost their seats at the general election.