Kind-hearted residents on the Isle of Arran banded together to help passengers who were left injured after the historic PS Waverley crashed into a pier.

Islanders rushed to Brodick Ferry Terminal on Thursday evening after the paddle steamer collided with Brodick Pier at around 5.28pm.

More than 200 people were on board the vessel when it crashed, leaving around 24 passengers injured, with many requiring hospital treatment.

While emergency services tended to wounded and remained on the scene, residents on the island were quick to help in any way they could.

"We are Arran, and we all come together," explained Sheila Gilmore, executive director of local tourist board VisitArran. "I'm not even surprised we reacted this way - it's part of being an island community."

As news of the crash spread across the island, local businesses and households stepped into action.

The local community forum was alight with offers of accommodation for those stranded as a result of the crash, with both hotels and ordinary houses offering space for those in need.

"Even people who didn't have any space were offering duvets, just in case anyone had to stay over in the ferry terminal," Ms Gilmore said. "People were running and driving to the pier to see if they could help in any way."

Image credit: Gavin Saxby

Thankfully, ferry operator Calmac managed to get the bulk of passengers on an emergency ferry crossing scheduled for just after 10pm that evening.

But for some, relatives were receiving treatment for injuries in the island's hospital, and gladly accepted offers to pitch up for the night.

Ms Gilmore continued: "For folk to bring people into their houses during this time, what with everything that's going on, is a big ask.

"But that's just what we do. In the face of a crisis, we'll always do what we can to help."

Around 138 passengers were safely escorted to the mainland by ferry after CalMac set up an emergency crossing.

Residents have hailed staff onboard the boat and the terminal, and said they are a 'true credit' to the island.

In Lamlash, at the island's hospital, one kind0hearted man made fresh sandwiches and cooked fish and chips for both patients and staff.

Steve Hughes' daughter, Sian, paid tribute to her 'amazing' father.

She said: "A big shout-out to my amazing daddy Steve Hughes for heading up to the hospital this evening to help out with aftermath of the Waverley crash.

"Making fresh sandwiches and cooking fish and chips for patients and staff, keeping them going through such a horrible experience hope everyone involved is going to be ok can't imagine how scary it must have been."

And staff at the island's Co-op store also stepped in to take provisions to the hospital staff.

Robbie Drummond, Managing Director of CalMac, said: “We were shocked to hear of the situation in Brodick harbour involving the Waverley, and my thoughts and best wishes are with those who were injured.

“We were more than happy to help return passengers to the mainland and worked closely with agencies including Waverley Excursions, who transported everyone onwards once they landed in Ardrossan.

“I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the crew on the Caledonian Isles and at Brodick and Ardrossan for their willingness to help out. Without them, this would not have been possible and their help in this case is one of many reasons why I am so proud of the CalMac team.”