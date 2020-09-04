Glasgow City Council has said an error led to pupils from a primary school being sent home and told to isolate.
Primary five pupils at St Cuthbert's Primary School in Maryhill school were sent home yesterday amid fears a case of Covid-19 had been identified.
The council said that this was due to an error, that parents were contacted last night and that children returned to school today.
A school source claimed 'full classes' at the primary's feeder school St Roch's Secondary were also sent home yesterday due to confirmed cases of the virus.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is due to publish an update later today confirming any new cases of the virus in the city's schools.
A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said: "There is no link between the two schools.
"There was an error with St Cuthbert’s. All parents were contacted last night and the children have returned to school today.
"A letter went out to all parents this morning."
