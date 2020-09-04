Pret a Manger has launched a monthly subscription service offering up to five drinks a day for £20 a month.

The coffee and sandwich chain's subscription service could mean that you get coffee for as little as 13.3p a cup.

Pret a Manger will be hoping that the service will increase customer numbers after low footfall in city centres saw it axe 2,800 roles last week.

Here’s what you need to know:

How does it work?

Customers can subscribe at your.pret.co.uk or can be guided through QR codes available in every Pret store nationwide.

How many coffees can I get?

You can only redeem your subscription for one Eligible Product every 30 minutes up to a maximum of 5 Eligible Products per day.

Can I get any coffee?

The offer will cover all barista-made coffees as well as teas, hot chocolates, smoothies and frappe drinks.

How much will it cost?

It will cost £20 per month and your first month will be free.

Am I able to cancel at any time?

You can cancel your subscription at any time. The cancellation will be effective from the end of the subscription month in which you cancel.

When does it start?

It will officially launch on Tuesday 8 September.

What have Pret said?

Briony Raven, UK Food & Coffee Director at Pret, said:

"Subscription services like Netflix and Spotify have played a big part in keeping us positive throughout lockdown and after seeing on social media how excited customers were to be reunited with their favourite Pret drinks, we’ve been inspired to launch our own - in a very Pret way.

"Not only is YourPret Barista incredible value and something that has not been done in the UK before, it’s also a chance to enjoy and celebrate the huge range of drinks our expert baristas offer every day.”