Lanarkshire is "very close" to facing local lockdown restrictions, residents have been warned.

Health chiefs say locals have a part to play in keeping the area out of further lockdown, and not following in the footsteps of Glasgow City, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Cases in the area have been rising in recent days, with positive infections increasing by 15 in the last 24 hours. The area has 3028 cases in total.

NHS Lanarkshire's director of public health, Gabe Docherty, warned preventative measures may be advised.

“No one wants another lockdown. But Lanarkshire is very close to facing additional Covid-19 restrictions similar to those in Glasgow and neighbouring areas," Mr Docherty said. “Ahead of the weekend, and indeed beyond, we need everyone’s help to avoid that happening by following well-publicised advice.

“In particular I’d encourage people who are returning from a restricted travel locations to isolate for 14 days when they return. If you have symptoms, even mild, please do not attend work.

“Similarly, it’s crucially important people limit the amount of people they have close contact with.”

Aberdeen was the first area in Scotland to face further imposition of restrictions after a spike in the number of positive cases.

Pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen were told to close with immediate effect on August 5, with residents told they could not travel for more than five miles for leisure or enter other people's houses.

In the West of Scotland, restrictions were brought in on September 1 after an increase in cases linked to indoor gatherings.

While hospitality venues can remain open, Scots living in the affected areas have been told not to gather within houses.

Mr Docherty has warned that the situation in these areas is close both geographically and in terms of being replicated.

He added: “Remember FACTS; Face coverings, Avoid crowded places, Clean hands regularly, Two metre distance and self-isolate if you have symptoms.

“The situation in Glasgow city, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire is geographically close – but also very close in terms of being replicated right here in Lanarkshire.

“This should be a wake-up call for all of us to stick to the guidelines, stop this virus spreading any further or any faster and keep Lanarkshire out of lockdown.”