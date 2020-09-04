Scotland has recorded 159 more positive coronavirus cases.
Daily figures released by the Scottish Government revealed the total number of cases across the country now stands at 21,048, with today's figure representing 1.6% of newly tested individuals.
In addition, no more deaths were recorded, and so the death toll remains at 2,496.
4,228 deaths have been registered in Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Data confirmed 258 people are currently in hospital, with four in intensive care.
A number of clusters have been identified throughout Scotland, with several areas in the West having further restrictions imposed in recent days.
People living in Glasgow City, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire have been told they cannot enter other people's homes after a spike in cases related to indoor gatherings.
