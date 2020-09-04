A trust fund is to be set up for the infant son of Mercy Baguma, the Ugandan woman found dead in a Glasgow flat by police on Saturday, August 22.

Money raised from GoFundMe appeals and donated to the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) will first be used to cover the costs of Ms Baguma's funeral, with the rest used for the benefit of her son, Adriel.

In a statement issued by Positive Action in Housing on behalf of the baby's father, Eric Nnanna, he said: "On behalf of our baby son Adriel, I wish to thank the kind people of Glasgow, Scotland and all over the world for so generously donating to the CAF and GoFundMe appeals.

"This money will be used firstly to pay for Mercy’s funeral costs. After this, it will be used to ensure Baby Adriel’s future welfare, hopefully and God willing here in Glasgow, Scotland.

"To this end, a trust fund is being set up with an established firm of solicitors here in Glasgow, for the benefit of Adriel."

Mr Nnanna has said he is determined to make Glasgow home for himself and his son.

He also thanked the charities, NHS staff and authorities for their support.

He continued: "I wish to thank the Radiant and Bright charity; the wonderful staff of the NHS and Adriel’s health visitor; the police officers who attended on Saturday 22 August; and to Robina Qureshi and Positive Action in Housing for bringing Mercy’s plight to the public’s attention in the first place and raising questions about what happened.

"I am grateful to the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon for speaking out strongly in her condemnation of a hostile immigration policy that destroys lives. I hope that she can meet Adriel when the time is right.

"I am determined to make Scotland our home."

Meanwhile, Positive Action in Housing have clarified that Ms Baguma was not starving, although she had no recourse to funds and was forbidden to work.

They have now released a statement saying that all funds raised will go towards the welfare of baby Adriel.

They said: "We are grateful to the kind and generous supporters that helped raise funds for Baby A’s future welfare.

"Similar to previous appeals, all funds raised will go into a trust for the child, to benefit the child, after Mercy’s funeral costs are met.

"We reiterate our demand for a full independent inquiry.

Human rights campaigner Robina Qureshi said: “Had we not broken this story it would have gone completely under the radar and no one would know Mercy Baguma’s name today.

"On Monday 24 August, we agreed to assist with raising burial costs, we achieved that and more.

"The circumstances of Mercy’s death then went viral which meant funds were raised but it was impossible to argue with the Twitter-storm of misinformation, though we tried.

"People should not be left without money or support in this country. We are grateful to those who supported the fundraiser for Baby Adriel and raised a debate about the racist hostile environment emanating from Westminster in Scotland.

"This is the third tragedy in #Glasgow where questions need to be asked of #Mears. Our focus remains firmly on a fully independent public inquiry, which is now supported by over 3000 organisations and individuals across Scotland.”

