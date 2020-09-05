IT takes most people seven days to walk Scotland’s famous West Highland Way.

This weekend, a Scottish runner hopes to complete the 96-mile trail in just a day. Ian Garnett, of Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, has taken on the tough challenge to raise funds for Lomond Mountain Rescue Team.

His motivation comes after witnessing a tragic rescue on a local hill last month.

Mr Garnett, 35, said: “I happened to be running on Conic Hill, which is on the West Highland Way, when a man collapsed.

“A walker was able to administer CPR [Cardiopulmonary resuscitation] to the man until rescuers arrived, several in a coastguard helicopter and two on foot from Lomond MRT.

“The rescue teams then worked hard for almost an hour to try to save the man’s life. I stood by stunned and numb, feeling helpless.

“Sadly, I found out later the man had died.”

Mr Garnett felt strongly that he wanted to do something to show his admiration for the work of mountain rescuers.

He said: “The teams are run by volunteers and they work all year round. It was impressive and humbling to see them in action.”

The West Highland Way, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next month, attracts 40,000 walkers who complete the trail each year, usually over seven or eight daily stages.

It was Scotland’s first long distance route when it opened in 1980 and remains by far the most popular.

Normally the route is completed from south to north, with the thinking behind this being that the southern stages are easier and will prepare walkers for the more demanding northern stretches.

At 8am today, Mr Garnett starts his non-stop run at Fort William in the Highlands. He will head south through villages such as Kinlochleven, Tyndrum, Rowardennan and Drymen to finish in Milngavie, close to his home.

The Lloyds bank analyst is being accompanied by two running friends, Stuart Chalmers and Scott Nicol.

His wife Vicky will meet him at different points to hand him food and water.

Mr Garnett said: “I have run parts of the route many times, especially because it is near where I live, but I have never run it all.

“I have always wanted to complete the 96 miles in one go and it seems like the right thing to do, especially because the place where I saw the rescue is on the route.”

Mr Garnett is a keen runner and usually trains a total of 50 to 60 miles each week. Since deciding to do the West Highland Way, he has twice run a total of 100 miles in a week and completed a practice run of 50 miles.

He said: “The 50-mile run was in the Cairngorms and it gave me confidence that I will finish the West Highland Way.

“I did suffer a bit of chafing but my legs and energy seemed fine.

“I think the hardest section will be running through Saturday night.

“I will be tired and it will be dark as I reach the top of Loch Lomond.

“The way goes along the eastern shore of the loch, from Beinglas to to Rowardennan.

“It’s a rough bit of the trail with rocks and boulders. I know that will test me but once I get through that I will be running for home.”

Mr Garnett revealed he would be thrilled if he can reach Milngavie by 8am tomorrow.

He said: “Under 30 hours is more likely, but maybe I will do it in under 24.

“It doesn’t matter really though because the aim is to raise money for the amazing Lomond rescue team.”

David Dodson is team leader at Lomond Mountain Rescue Team, which is one of the busiest in Scotland. The charity is run by volunteers and relies entirely on donations.

He said: “We are really grateful to Ian for running the West Highland Way as a fund-raiser for our team.

“We rely heavily on public goodwill and donations such as this to operate our 365-day-a-year rescue service.

“I do not underestimate the task that he has set himself.

“The trail is a challenging 96 miles and normally completed in a week.”

Mr Dodson revealed that since Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased at the start of June, the team has been “exceedingly busy”.

He said: “We have been out to 22 call-outs in the last three months and that is compared to 10 call-outs for the same period in 2019 and 13 in 2018.

“There is no doubt more people have come into Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, many of whom are climbing and walking the hills for the first time.

“As a volunteer organisation, this increase in call-out numbers and the additional demands placed on us due to having to adhere to Covid precautions carries with it an additional cost, so we are more than pleased to be the beneficiaries of fundraising events. “We wish Ian well on his venture.”

You can support Ian’s fund-raising run at: https:/uk.virginmoneygiving. com/IanGarnett1