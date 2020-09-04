A WOMAN who died following a serious motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon has been named by police.
Shirley-Ann Barnes, from Kilmarnock, was rushed to hospital after a serious road crash on the Pirnhall Stirling Services roundabout.
The 57-year-old was rushed to hospital where she was treated for serious injuries, but died yesterday.
She was riding a Yamaha Virago motorbike at the busy roundabout when she appears to have lost control and left the roadway near the junction for A872.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Police have now named the woman as Shirley-Ann Barnes from Kilmarnock.
The family has also released the following statement:
"We have so much hurt in our hearts, but at this sad time, we find comfort in how much Shirley-Ann meant to so many people, especially in the biking community.
"She will continue to ride with everyone still, she will be so very missed.”
