A NEW report by Scottish Women's Aid shows that the lives of abused women and children have become "particularly difficult and dangerous" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The research shows that women and children experiencing domestic abuse are at "increased risk of harm" as seeking help during lockdown became more challenging.

Lockdown was a time when those living with their abuser had to spend extended periods of time confined in the house without the same access to support that would be available under normal circumstances.

Meanwhile, with schools closed, children were denied their usual safe spaces and forced to stay at home.

The new report, based on surveys of Scottish Women’s Aid 36-member service providers in June 2020, found the pandemic has had huge impacts on refuge accommodation, child contact and access to justice.

The charity is calling for “urgent action” to tackle the problems.

Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “For women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse, the pandemic has been particularly difficult and dangerous.

“Our 36 local Women’s Aid groups have responded with a degree of speed, dedication and innovation that is to be commended – especially given that they have done so in the face of difficulties that very often could have been avoided.

“As lockdown and other measures ease, we are expecting a substantial increase in demand for services. Urgent action is required by the Scottish Government, the judiciary and local authorities to remedy the problems we’ve set out in this new report and to facilitate effective service provision.

“Better planning is also needed so that, if lockdown measures continue to be required going forward, previous problems affecting domestic abuse service providers and survivors will not be repeated.”

The pandemic has had a number of detrimental impacts on emergency facilities for women and children dealing with domestic abuse, as Covid-19 savety measures decreased refuge spaces.

Meanwhile, many local Women's Aid groups have reported that the need for refuge far outweighs the capacity, as many local authorities and housing associations stopped allocating new homes during lockdown - denying children and women in refuges the chance to move to a new safe space.

Furthermore, child visitation and contact arrangements were often overlooked with handovers for child visits have also become increasingly dangerous for women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

However, the charity said that an early injection of funding from the Scottish Government helped Women’s Aid groups across the country to rapidly transform their services to continue providing support during the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the charity has made a number of recommendations, including calling for an urgent review of specialist refuge accommodation to ensure sufficient provision, action by schools to support children with experience of domestic abuse and the use of virtual courts to reduce waiting times.

Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie MSP said: “I will be considering the recommendations within this report carefully, and we will continue to work with Scottish Women’s Aid and others to ensure we support and protect women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

“The Scottish Government understands the impact trial delays have on people affected by domestic abuse, and we are working with justice partners and support organisations to address these backlogs and support people as effectively as possible in these circumstances.

“Domestic abuse is a priority for police, and we would urge anyone suffering domestic abuse to please come forward and get the support that is available.”