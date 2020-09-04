By Alistair Grant

SCOTLAND’S clubs and late-night music venues face a “complete wipe-out”, it has been warned, with almost two-thirds of businesses set to close within two months.

Leading industry figures said it is “essential” licensed and regulated venues are allowed to reopen to combat the rise of illegal parties and raves.

It comes after police launched an investigation into a house party in Gorebridge, Midlothian, attended by more than 300 people.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the incident as “utterly irresponsible”, adding: “It puts people at risk and threatens our progress out of lockdown.”

TRNSMT festival boss Geoff Ellis said: “This isn’t just about the night-time economy, as vital as that is, it’s also about many people’s health and wellbeing.

“One of the most important aspects of a person’s health is having a job and the industry is literally at the precipice of a cliff edge with tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

“There is the ability to both test, then monitor and trace customers effectively – the alternative is unregulated parties and illegal raves which provide a greater risk of transmission.”

A new campaign, Freedom to Dance, is calling for more government support to prevent a “tsunami of redundancies” in the night-time economy.

A survey of more than 300 businesses found 83 per cent will have to cut staff when the furlough scheme ends next month.

More than three-quarters (75.4%) expect to lay off over half their workforce as a result of the financial impact of the coronavirus lockdown – putting up to 75,000 jobs at risk.

Music, currently banned in indoor venues, is cited as important to the business model of 95% of the firms polled in the Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA) survey.

The new campaign argues the night-time economy is one of the few industries without either a road-map for reopening or sector-specific funding.

It said: “The Freedom to Dance campaign is calling for the financial support necessary to keep businesses alive and a strategy for venues to reopen safely.

“It is essential that licensed and regulated venues are allowed to reopen to provide safe spaces for young people to socialise and combat the recent rise in illegal parties and raves.”

Industry figures said pressure on the sector is mounting, with high rents and the UK Government’s Job Retention Scheme coming to an end.

NTIA chief executive Michael Kill said: “We have to be given the opportunity to engage with the Scottish Government to address the ongoing issues around businesses that are unable to open, a potential road map and subsequent support before it’s too late, and we see a swathe of businesses go to the wall, and mass redundancies.”

Managing director of Glasgow’s SubClub, Mike Grieve, said: “It’s urgent that action is taken to prevent this for one of the most important facets of modern Scottish culture.

“We owe it to our youth to preserve safe high-quality nightlife in Scotland for the future, and without urgent action we will be left with a cultural void, ripe for unregulated and illegal events to step into.”

Donald Macleod, chief executive of Hold Fast Entertainment & CPL, owner of The Garage nightclub and Cathouse Rock Club in Glasgow, said: “A detailed roadmap to recovery and support from the Scottish Government is now urgently required, if the expected tsunami of redundancies from this vital sector is to be averted.”

Tom Ketley, director of FLY events, said: “I want to call all young people in Scotland to stand up and make our voices heard.

“Let’s make sure the government does not forget about us - our jobs, our clubs, our festivals and our culture.

“Nightlife in our country is now on its knees and without drastic action to save this we could lose it forever. ”

Stuart McPhee, director of Siberia Bar and Hotel and chairman of Aberdeen Hospitality Together, said: “Nightclubs, festivals and events have been forgotten about.

“Everything else has been given a chance to come back on line under specific guidance.

“Give the late-night sector the respect it deserves for the vibrancy and diversity it brings to our towns and cities, before we lose too many treasured venues and too many people lose their jobs.”

Pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen in July as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Theatres and music venues should be able to reopen on Monday, September 14, with physical distancing in place, alongside some indoor and outdoor live events and sports stadiums.

But nightclubs have yet to be given a date for reopening.

Mr Kill previously warned: “Without immediate additional help and clear indication of when we can reopen we are facing financial armageddon.”

He added: “Businesses are being forced to make the heart-breaking decision to let their loyal and hardworking staff go.”