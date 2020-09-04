A POPULAR Glasgow bar in Partick has been forced to close its doors despite rigorous efforts to maintain a clean and safe environment since reopening. 

Bag O' Nails on Dumbarton road has said itself and other bars are forced to close and suffering due to one individual breaking government guidelines and failing to self-isolate.

That individual has now reportedly tested positively for coronavirus.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, they said: "Hey guys, unfortunately at this moment in time Bag O’Nails is going to have to remain shut.

"We worked tirelessly post lock down to put in measures and guidelines to protect our customers and staff and provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy.

"However a member of the public has entered our premises on the 22nd August after 6pm, and has since been confirmed positive for Covid-19.

"They broke government guidelines for isolation and now ourselves and other bars in the area are suffering for it.

"All customers and staff that day have been contacted by the NHS Scotland and advised to self-isolate.

"This decision is purely based on the safety and well being of every member of staff that works here and all of you that come to enjoy our bar.