SCOTLAND’S leading botanical garden has been awarded £50 million in support of the “biggest and most critical” conservation project in the organisation’s 350-year history and to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) said the funding for its Edinburgh Biomes Initiative would sustain its place “at the vanguard of global action to combat the climate emergency and address the biodiversity crisis”.

The Low Carbon Fund backing covers five years’ work on the visionary initiative, creating world-class facilities producing climate, economic, wellbeing and environmental benefits, as part of Scotland’s green recovery from the pandemic.

By supporting the Edinburgh Biomes project in the institute’s 350th anniversary year, it will safeguard the Garden’s public Heritage Glasshouses while enhancing research facilities and addressing weaknesses in its aging infrastructure.

It will also create jobs, apprenticeships, training and investment in the construction sector post Covid-19. Redevelopment of the public and research Glasshouses will safeguard the globally important collection of plants housed within them.

A high-tech plant health suite will allow further advancement in this burgeoning area of research.

Installation of a modern heating system will cut carbon losses from the Glasshouses by 12 per cent, and energy use by up to 50%, supporting the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030 and end Scotland’s contribution to climate change completely by 2045.

Environment and Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said : “The pandemic has been an unprecedented global crisis that has fundamentally changed every aspect of our lives.

“But this year’s Programme For Government makes it clear that our commitment to tackling the twin challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss is unwavering. Indeed, it is central to our recovery.

“We will ensure our economic recovery will be a green recovery, one that creates green jobs and ensures a fair and just transition to net zero, leaving no-one behind.

“The Scottish Government funding being provided for the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s Biomes supports this commitment.

“This significant infrastructure project promises to create more than 100 green jobs each year, contribute to our emissions reduction, enhance the Botanics’ role as an important contributor to the local economy and preserve its global reputation.

“Its work to protect our biodiversity is critical and I look forward to the Biomes project ensuring this work remains world-leading.”

Simon Milne, Regius Keeper of the RBGE, said: “We are thrilled with this major investment. It will have untold benefits for Scotland and the world.

“This investment shows the huge importance of plant research, conservation education in addressing climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Edinburgh Biomes is the most significant project in the Garden’s 350-year history. As one of the world’s leading botanic gardens, it will enable us to forge ahead with pioneering work for Scotland and the world.”

The RBGE has one of the richest collections of plant species in the world.

The public Glasshouses are home to 7,902 plants representing 2,462 species.

Its research houses contain 11,740 plants representing 4,055 species, including many that are extinct or under threat of extinction in the wild.

Meanwhile, on average, more than one new plant species per week -- from mighty trees to tiny tropical flowers and miniscule mosses -- is described as new to science at RBGE.

In a concentrated effort to catalogue life on Earth, specimens from China to Peru and Vietnam to Scotland are being scientifically recorded and named.

Advances in DNA sequencing of plant material are causing major rethinks and propelling the ability to make real inroads towards the ultimate goal of sequencing all life -- providing essential, transformative insights into biology for the benefit of humankind.

The most visible changes for the public will be the extensive restoration of the celebrated Grade A-Listed public Glasshouses, from the Victorian Palm Houses to the modernist 1960s Front Range.

A string of new public glasshouse, initially built to decant specimens from houses under refurbishment, will eventually become the welcome area for the revamped and outstanding visitor experience.

It will enhance tourism and recreation activity and the Scottish economy and, over the six-year project, RBGE says 700 person years of employment will be directly supported.

Mr Milne added: “This will be a global resource within an international framework to address biodiversity loss and associated issues of climate change. The work undertaken here reflects collaboration across international governments and organisations and can address the need for transformative change in how people co-exist with nature.

“With more than 20% of the world’s plant species at risk from extinction our work is more important than ever. All known life depends on plants, and plants can provide the solutions to so many of the world’s challenges.”

Dominic Fry, chairman of the board of trustees for the RBGE, said: “We believe a green recovery is imperative and are delighted the Scottish Government recognises and supports this.

“We are also serious about wanting a future that’s greener, kinder and more equal: an investment of this scale and ambition goes a very long way to ensuring that future for us all.

“This is a unique and pivotal inflection point: to put people, planet and plants first for future generations. The Government’s foresighted backing of Edinburgh Biomes will result in a physical embodiment of that green recovery, bringing with it jobs, infrastructure, education and science.

“In our 350th anniversary year we are venturing into new, exciting, and very positive territory.”