PRO-PALESTINE demonstrators have taken to Hampden Park to protest tonight’s Scotland versus Israel match at the stadium.
Despite the stadium remaining largely empty due to coronavirus restrictions, organisers called for supporters to join them outside Hampden this evening.
Banners reading "Don't play Ball with Israeli Apartheid" and Palestinian flags were on display in a demonstration that went on from 6.30pm tonight.
Leaflets were handed out to protestors attending the event.
The leaflets read: "On 4 September Scotland's national football team will once again play against Israel at Hampden Park stadium in clear breach of the Palestinian call for Boycott.
"Israel attacks and denies Palestinians right to play football and represent their country internationally so we will not let them play in peace!
"Let's show the world that we stand with the Palestinian people against the land theft, dispossession and genocide which they face at the hands of the racist state of Israel and its imperialist backers.
Mahmoud Zwahre from the Popular Committees, Haidar Eid from BDS Gaza and Israeli anti-Zionist Ronnie Barkan addressed the demonstrators, in a bid to support a call from Palestinian football players to boycott the match between the two nations.
The crowd remained peaceful throughout and were strongly advised by organisers to socially distance and wear facemasks.
