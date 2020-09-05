SCOTLAND'S Nations League fixture against the Czech Republic, scheduled to go ahead on Monday, has been given the go-ahead by UEFA despite concerns over coronavirus.

Steve Clarke's side are due to play the Czechs in their second game of the international break after grinding out a 1-1 draw at home to Israel on Friday night, but the match looked in doubt after the Czech FA announced that it had been postponed.

A member of the backroom staff and two players - West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick - were told to self-isolate after coming into contact with the staff member and withdrew from the squad earlier this week.

The declaration arrived in the aftermath of their 3-1 win over Slovakia in their Nations League opener, with the FA releasing a statement that read: "The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives (sic) decision and the current situation with COVID-19.

#Breaking Scotland’s Nations League match against the Czech Republic on Monday will go ahead as scheduled, UEFA has said pic.twitter.com/2wcI2iMUTW — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) September 5, 2020

"The national team ends current preparations with the immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia."

The Scottish FA countered that by saying they had "not received any official notification" that the fixture was called off.

Now, UEFA have stated that they expect the match to go ahead as originally planned. The Czech FA have not yet responded at the time of writing but despite the assertion from European football's governing body, there is still a distinct possibility that the game will not go ahead.

UEFA last week announced principles for scenarios where Covid-19 affected fixtures, stating that a game would go ahead as long as a team had at least 13 players available, including a goalkeeper.

If a national team does not have 13 players, the match will be rescheduled, and if it cannot then UEFA's disciplinary body will take a decision.

The statement added: "The national association that is responsible for the match not taking place or not being played in full will be declared to have forfeited the match by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body unless the latter comes to the conclusion that both or none of the teams is/are responsible for the match not taking place or not being played in full, meaning the match cannot be declared as forfeited.

"If the match cannot be declared as forfeited, the outcome of the match will be decided by drawing of lots (i.e. win 1-0, loss 0-1 or draw 0-0) carried out by the UEFA administration."