There have been 141 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government.
There have been no new reported deaths with 2 people in intensive care currently with Covid-19.
251 people are in hospital with confirmed COVID-19.
622,118 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus— Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 5, 2020
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 141 to 21,189
The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 2,496
Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux
Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/K52q77x0Cg
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.