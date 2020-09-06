By the end of four days trekking the length and breadth of one of Britain’s most remote outcrops in search of the perfect image, Lorne Gill’s feet were throbbing and his body yearning for a decent sleep.

St Kilda had already rewarded him with many breath-taking and thought-provoking scenes, his camera had already worked overtime capturing shot after shot. But, like many of his fellow professional photographers, he simply could not resist pushing further for one more picture.

It was before dawn, the walk from the village on Hirta was uphill and his equipment was not getting any lighter.

But as Lorne, who has spent a lifetime capturing Scotland’s landscape and nature from just about every possible angle, approached his viewpoint at the Gap – a steep cliff plunging hundreds of feet to the sea - the drama of what lay before him topped just about everything.

Piercing a veil of puffy white clouds and with a shard of Atlantic water shimmering beneath of rising sun, stood the island of Boreray and the impressive sea stacks of Stac Lee and Stac an Armin.

The result was a glorious image that captures the heavenly beauty of the remote archipelago from on high and, says Gill, one of countless images from thousands that he has taken in a career spanning 45 years that counts as a personal highlight.

“I felt so lucky to witness it standing there alone in complete silence without another person around,” he says. “For a photographer, there are always personal memories behind an image that makes it more special and this was one of those occasions.”

The image is among a collection that Lorne has now put together to mark 45 years documenting the nation’s natural assets for Scottish Natural Heritage – recently renamed NatureScot.

The result of decades of climbing hills, clambering over difficult ground and waiting patiently for the perfect moment, they include scenes ranging from heavily excavated peat bogs to leaping salmon and one very startled looking baby puffin and which really could only have been taken in Scotland.

And they are just part of an enormous photographic collection which documents almost half a century of Scotland’s precious nature – potentially offering an invaluable backwards glance to a time when climate change was still unheard of.

“I’ve taken thousands of images, but certain ones stick in your memory because of the day, the conversations you had on the way, how you got there and the places you visit on the way,” he says.

“A big focus of my work over the years has been capturing the landscape and nature, but it’s also been about meeting the people, hearing their stories and learning from them.”

It’s why his favourites’ collection doesn’t feature some of Scotland’s most familiar spots such as Buachaille Etive Mor or Skye’s heavily Instagrammed Fairy Pools, in favour of moments in time that only he could capture.

Yet he didn’t set out to be a photographer when he left school at 16 in 1975 for his first job as a trainee cartographer and surveyor with the Countryside Commission for Scotland, which later become part of Scottish Natural Heritage.

The job took the then teenager to places he’d never seen before, igniting an interest in Scotland’s landscape and nature, which he set about capturing on the £169 Olympus OM1 35mm camera bought from one of his first wage packets.

His natural eye for a good image was spotted by his bosses, leading to a privileged position as a front row witness to Scotland’s natural heritage.

Taking pictures in those days, however, was a far more gruelling process than today’s digital ‘point, shoot and add some filters’ fool proof photography.

Simply carrying his heavy cameras, lenses, tripod and dozens of rolls of spare film as he climbed munros or traversed muddy fields, with no guarantee of getting the ‘shot’, was a challenge in itself.

“Working with film cameras and spending many hours in darkrooms processing and printing seems like a lifetime ago now,” says Lorne, 61.

“When shooting with traditional film, there’s only one right exposure, you have to try to get it exactly right. Even then it could be two or three days later before you find out if it worked or not “It was a process of learning your trade and getting to the point of being confident that you actually knew what you were doing.”

While today’s digital editing processes enable photographers to transform images, Lorne’s role as photographer for the nature agency meant his images must be credible, with only the lightest of touches.

One of his most striking images is a 1990s’ overhead shot of Letham Moss, a lowland raised bog near Falkirk, shielded behind woodland and so hidden that many locals don’t even know it’s there.

The photograph, which shows row upon row of peat undergoing extraction and heavily scarred ground, captures the bog before climate change concerns raised awareness of the need to protect and re-establish carbon-capturing peatlands.

Another one shows in fine detail the viciously sharp beak of a white-tailed eagle, photographed in the fleeting moments between being released from the security of its cage, and being reintroduced to the wild.

While an image of a vividly coloured but tiny Scottish primrose took Lorne to the Orkney islands, one of the few places where the flower is found. It is so small, that photographing it is a particular challenge.

But perhaps the most adorable image is of a slightly taken aback puffin chick, clasped in the hand of seabird researcher Mike Harris on the Isle of May.

“He put his hand in a burrow and pulled out this little puffin,” recalls Lorne. “It was the perfect day – blue sky and blue sea. Although I’d been to the Isle of May many times, there’s only around three hours between landing by boat and having to leave.

“It can be demanding if you want to get something a bit special.”

Despite covering countless thousands of miles and visiting almost every square inch of the country – although the islands of Tiree and Mingulay have, somehow, evaded him so far – one of Lorne’s favourite images is of place much closer to home.

However, photographing the bluebells that carpet Kinclaven woods in Stanley, close to where he has lived all his life, is becoming harder as each year passes thanks to rising numbers of visitors also eager to capture that perfect ‘Insta’ shot.

“I have known this woodland for over 50 years as it’s not far from where I grew up,” he says. “It’s also one of the first places that I visited when I bought my first proper camera.

“Long ago it wasn’t unusual to be the only person in the woods, but as the years have gone by it has got busier and busier, so much so that I only visit there at dawn and dusk now.”

