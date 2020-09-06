The struggle for women’s rights in Afghanistan has been a hard one. But in a week that saw a symbolic but significant victory and as five women negotiators prepare to face the Taliban, Foreign Editor David Pratt examines what’s at stake

It’s over 30 years ago now, but I still vividly recall the discussion. We were sitting around drinking tea and the conversation turned to the subject of my family back home in Scotland.

Those enquiring about them were Afghan men, guerrilla fighters whom I was accompanying through the mountains during their war against the Soviet Red Army back in the 1980s.

In our shared hardship during those dangerous times I had grown close to these men, a fact borne out by their desire to learn more about my personal life and whether I was married and had children.

They listened intently, fascinated by my home life as I told them about those close to me including my then partner, whom I named and simply described as my “wife”.

A few days after our chat, the men presented me with a gift they had bought in a nearby village. It was a brightly coloured kaftan dress that they said was for my wife.

It was a touching gesture, one seemingly incongruous with these tough men who as Afghan custom required in this patriarchal and deeply religious society, never themselves mentioned by name their own wives or female relatives.

Indeed, so deep runs the Afghan taboo over women in public that young boys have been known to get into fights should someone dishonour their mother or sisters by mentioning their name.

Last week, I was reminded of that discussion with those Afghan men all those years ago as news broke that the Afghan government had accepted a proposal to put mothers’ names on their children’s birth certificates.

Activists immediately welcomed the decision as a “small victory” for women’s rights in this very conservative country. And even if symbolic, it was still a significant moment, not least at a time when the future of a woman’s role in Afghan society hangs in the balance.

It comes, too, as five Afghan women who endured the Taliban’s oppressive rule and fought for fragile gains since the Islamists were ousted from power are now preparing to face the hardline group in forthcoming peace talks.

The women’s presence at the negotiating table is a tell-tale sign of changed times, even if they will still be outnumbered by the rest of the Afghan government’s team of 16 men and the Taliban’s male-only side at the talks in Doha, the capital of the Gulf state of Qatar.

For years now rights campaigners have pushed for women to be named on official documents including children’s birth certificates, which like Afghan identity documents carry only the name of a person’s father.

But a social media campaign to change this custom under the hashtag #Whereismyname has lately gained momentum, leading to last week’s symbolic government decision.

Traditionally in Afghan society women are defined by the names of men, and are referred to only as the daughter, wife or mother of their nearest male relative.

Often a woman’s name doesn’t even appear on the invitation to her own wedding, only those of her father and husband to be. In many instances her name might not even appear on her grave.

For many outside Afghan society, any understanding of how deeply embedded its patriarchal culture is can be difficult to comprehend.

In an effort to put the latest decision over names into some kind of context, Mujib Mashal, The New York Times’ senior correspondent in Afghanistan, recently provided some idea of the terms Afghan men have used to refer to their wives in public instead of their actual names.

“Mother of Children, My Household, My Weak One”, or in far-flung corners of the country, “My Goat” or “My Chicken” are all used.

Other terms like “Milk-sharer” or “Black-headed” are also common, explained Mashal, although the go-to word for Afghans to call a woman in public, no matter her status, is “Aunt”.

Given such cultural “norm”, last week’s agreement to a proposal to change the law and allow the names of both parents on birth certificates should not be underestimated.

“The decision to include the mother’s name on the ID card is a big step towards gender equality and the realisation of women’s rights,” said vice-president Mohammad Sarwar Danish, who heads the country’s cabinet legal affairs committee.

While the legal amendment still needs approval from the country’s male-dominated parliament and must then be signed off by the president, women’s rights activists are confident it will be honoured.

It was Sharia (Islamic) law graduate Laleh Osmany who launched the #Whereismyname campaign three years ago.

“When I referred to Islamic law, since I was a student of this field, I found out that there is no such limitation by religion,” Osmany explained to journalists from Australia’s ABC news in an interview.

Osmany found that Islam instead supported the identity of women, naming many in the Koran. It was around this time that the law graduate says she was shocked when she received an invitation to the funeral of the wife of an Afghan author she had greatly admired as a progressive man who supported women’s rights. Even this man had failed to name his own deceased wife on the funeral card.

“The following night I established the group and asked ‘who is with me?’ and the hashtag became a global movement,” Osmany told ABC, adding that they now have supporters across Afghanistan and beyond.

The #Whereismyname is only part of what many observers say is a wider movement to improve women rights in Afghanistan which has led to many more women claiming a prominent place in the public sector.

Writing recently in Foreign Policy magazine, Roya Rahmani, the Afghan ambassador to the United States and herself the first woman to hold this position, outlined how many more women have entered leadership positions in politics these past few years. Currently women now make up 28% of the Afghan legislative body, higher than the global average.

Years of steadfast work by women’s rights activists have led to Afghan public approval of a woman’s right to vote rising to a record high of 89.3%. They now also make up 21% of the country’s labour force. All of this is no mean feat in a country that even before the arrival of the Taliban struggled to recognise let alone embrace women’s rights.

That said, even now outside the capital Kabul and other Afghan cities, the traditional patriarchal system remains the norm for many and life for most women in rural areas has improved little since the 2001 US-led invasion toppled the Taliban, which banned girls from going to school and women from working. But nevertheless signs of progress are undeniable and often overlooked.

“Women’s economic, social, and political contributions are strengthening Afghanistan daily by enriching the country’s societal fabric and helping to build a more stable society ... from parliament to orchestras, civil-society organisations, and sports teams, women are on the national stage more than ever before,” observed ambassador Rahmani in a recent article that examined why women should be the centrepiece of the peace process with the Taliban.

In making her case, the Afghan diplomat cites countries as far apart as the Philippines, Liberia, Northern Ireland and many other regions where evidence clearly shows how valuable women’s voices and contributions are to peace negotiations. Peace talks that include women have been shown to be more likely to succeed and last the course, argues Rahmani – and the facts certainly back up her assertion.

Which raises the question of what challenges the five women included in the 21-member negotiating team will encounter when they face the Taliban across the table in Qatar?

“The Taliban have to understand that they are facing a new Afghanistan with which they have to learn to live,” insists Fawzia Koofi, one of the negotiators and a high-profile women’s rights campaigner.

Having been one of the few women to have already been involved in unofficial talks with the Taliban in 2019, she is under no illusions as to the challenge the women negotiators will face.

Koofi knows all too well what the Taliban are capable of having been on the receiving end of their rule from 1996 to 2001 when her husband was jailed and she threatened with stoning simply for wearing nail polish.

Then there were the two assassination attempts on her life, the latest of which came just weeks ago near the capital Kabul after the Taliban and Afghan government said they were ready for talks to begin.

Another of the women negotiators, 66-year-old Islamic law expert Fatima Gailani, admitted there was a certain apprehension about the talks when she spoke last week to the Agence France Presse (AFP) news agency.

That fear is not borne out of being intimidated, far from it. Rather it stems from the possibility that freedoms gained in the 20 years since the fall of the Taliban will be sacrificed in the talks.

Women’s rights are not a bargaining chip, the negotiators say, insisting that any peace deal with the Taliban that might end the conflict should not cost Afghan women the right to get an education, work and engage in civic, economic and political activities.

“Every woman in Afghanistan has a fear ... we always have a fear that whenever there are changes in Afghanistan and whenever there is a political change, always women are hurt,” said Gailani, who also acted as a spokeswoman for the Mujahideen guerrillas against the Soviets in the 1980s and is now the president of the Afghan Red Cross.

Habiba Sarabi, another of the women negotiating team, echoes these views.

But she goes further, stressing whatever the outcome of the talks, it is vital Afghanistan remains a republic and not a Taliban-run “emirate” where religious law trumps constitutional rights.

Joining Fawzia Koofi, Fatima Gailani and Habiba Sarabi will be the other two women on the negotiating team – Shahla Fareed, a lawyer, women’s rights activist and university lecturer, and Sharifa Zurmati, a former broadcaster and local politician in Afghanistan’s Paktia Province.

As for the Taliban, to date they have given no assurances about women’s rights and while there is cautious optimism that progress can be made, the talks also come against a backdrop of near record violence in Afghanistan in the last few weeks, adding to the atmosphere of mistrust.

For going on 40 years now this country has endured war and few lives have been left untouched. Time and again women have borne the brunt of the violence and the fragile hard-won gains activists have achieved cannot be squandered as part of a deal with the Taliban, they insist.

As Roya Rahmani, the Afghan ambassador to the United States has rightly pointed out, the relationship between women’s security and state security is clear, and inextricably connected.

“In order to be truly sustainable, peace must be inclusive, broad-based, and reflective of the needs and aspirations of all of society. Therefore, women need unambiguous constitutional protections of their rights to avoid regression,” wrote Rahmani.

“Regardless of how the protection of women’s rights is achieved, one thing is clear: women’s involvement is crucial. Women are the centrepiece of peace,” the diplomat stressed.

Having spent most of four decades covering Afghanistan’s seemingly endless conflicts, I have been struck during my most recent visits by the remarkable progress made over women’s rights and the courage of those involved in achieving that.

I’m not alone among many long-time Afghan watchers in believing that it would indeed be a travesty if those hard-earned gains and sacrifices were squandered by cynical or misguided manoeuvrings at any forthcoming peace talks.

Then again, the talks themselves have yet to happen. But when they do, a lot of responsibility will be weighting on the shoulders of five brave and remarkable women.

