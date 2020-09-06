I KNEW George Best. That may be taking it a little far. I had several conversions with him in what was his second home, the Phene Arms in Chelsea. A friend of mine, a photographer, had a studio nearby, off the King’s Road, and it was a short lunchtime walk to the pub where George would be installed behind an inevitable glass of white wine, with the bottles waiting.

If you had seen George play, whether or not on black-and-white TV or in shimmering reality, you couldn’t help but be a fan. I had seen him, from a distance, win the European Cup, virtually single-handedly, for Manchester United, and on his own destroy Scotland in Belfast.

It was like gravity did not apply to him or the laws of physics. He could use both feet, turn in any direction, take the ball wherever it came to and which seemed to stick to him like one of those balloons you charge by rubbing against you to attach to your body. It just seemed instinctive to him.

He was now slightly bloated, looking older than his years. The only time I saw him live had been in November 1979 when he turned out, occasionally when he passed for sober, for Hibs, and the game was against Partick Thistle at Easter Road. He had retired officially at the age of 27 but he packed in comebacks that would have challenged Sinatra, turning out for the Hibees when he was 33 and the years of dissolution had burdened, although his touch had not deserted him.

It was his first home game. The crowd had quadrupled to more than 20,000 and Hibs won 2-1, but Best was hardly committed to the cause and the club were later relegated. He was on £2,000 a week – more than £7,000 today – which, it’s said, Hibs owner Tom Farmer paid from his own pocket. Best’s agent was Scottish, Bill McMurdo, a man with an allegiance to Rangers, but it didn’t stop him getting the best deal he could for a client.

It ended in disaster, of course, like it always did and would. I asked Best what went wrong. He said he couldn’t be bothered, which I took to translate into shorthand for the drink.

I also asked him if it was true that a waiter in the Central Hotel, bringing another bottle of champagne to his suite, said to him “Where did it all go wrong, Mr Best?” as he sprawled on a bed draped not just with silk but pound notes and with Miss World – was it the fourth or fifth one? – in his arms. He confirmed the truth, although I’m not sure I believed it. He just couldn’t remember the city.

However, when conversations turned to politics, Best was the archetypal barroom bigot. You really shouldn’t meet your heroes.

Clarke of works

YOU can take the man out of Kilmarnock but you can’t take Kilmarnock out of the man.

Steve Clarke, the Scotland football manager, was the successful boss of Killie. But what with coronavirus and the fixture calendar he hadn’t had a team to manage in about 10 months, until the game against Israel on Friday night. How did he spend his time? It was gardening leave. He painted his shed and tended his grass which, of course, is plastic, just like the surface at Rugby Park.

Soup dragon

ACCORDING to the increasingly deranged President of the United States, demonstrators – or professional anarchists he called them, surely an oxymoron? – protesting about the shootings of unarmed black men by the police have a new weapon of choice. No, not an assault rifle like Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha. Cans of soup.

Lighter than bricks, he says, so you can throw them further and if you get nicked you can always say they were for your family.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t specify what type of soup and which are the favoured brands. Is Campbell’s condensed weightier than a Heinz minestrone? Aerodynamically does chicken noodle fly further and give more bangs for the buck than lentil? Don’t get me started on leek and potato. You can openly carry a gun in Wisconsin, it’s soup that’s the problem. Obviously they need to introduce a licence to carry.

Zut Alors!

THINK of pétanque, the French game of throwing steel balls, and you conjure up a pastoral scene of bright sunshine, perhaps a convivial glass or two of red wine or pastis, with the whiff of Gauloises in the air. Couldn’t be further from the truth.

There’s been an almighty brawl at the boules. At the world championships in Marseilles, the local team weren’t happy when a Belgian team beat them. The Belgians won 13-1 (no, I don’t know how you score) but the dastardly French falsely told officials they had won. When the real winners reported the correct result, the losers turned on them, and not just them, opposing supporters began weighing in and chucking boules and anything they could find at each other with women and children fleeing in all directions.

Ambulance crews had to treat dozens of wounded. There have been attempts to include pétanque in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which would be some spectacle based on the world’s example, so far with no success.

You don’t get this kind of behaviour at bools. Sadly.

Not a lot of

people know …

IT was film noir before the term was invented. It is also arguably the best British film of all time. Seventy-one years ago last week, in 1949, The Third Man, with Joseph Cotten, Orson Welles and Trevor Howard, written by the peerless Graham Greene, hit the cinemas.

The most famous scene is where Harry Lime and Holly Martins (Wells and Cotten) are on a gigantic ferris wheel and as they step off at the end, Lime comes out with how Switzerland has had “500 years of peace and democracy and what did that produce? The cuckoo clock”.

The ferris wheel in Vienna’s Prater Park was the largest in the world and it’s still much as it was then. It’s 30-feet central steel axis was made in the Beardmore foundry in Parkhead, Glasgow which, unlike the wheel, no longer exists.