Residents have been evacuated from a building in Glasgow's South Side after a flat fire.
Police raced to Clarkston Road in Cathcart late on Sunday morning after being called to the scene at around 11.15am.
The road between Struan Road and Holmlea Road has been blocked off by officers, and emergency services remain in attendance.
Pictures show a large police presence on the road, with locals reporting a 'strong smell of smoke' in the area.
Video provided by Susan Kelso
Drivers are currently being diverted up Newlands Road.
There are no reports of any injuries.
A police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed between Struan Road and Holmlea Road.
"The building has been evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
