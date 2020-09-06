A blaze thought to have been sparked by a campfire in one of Scotland's most ancient nature reserves has left scorched land in its wake.

Crews were called to Eilean Eachainn, one of the Loch Maree Islands in Wester Ross in the Highlands, on Friday.

The islands, which are part of the Beinn Eighe and Loch Maree Islands National Nature Reserve, are home to some of Scotland's most "pristine, ancient, Caledonian pine woods", according to the reserve staff.

It took fire crews nearly four hours to make the area safe, but the damage had already been done.

Pictures show blackened land and charred ground, with many Scots slamming the "irresponsible" act of lighting fires.

Reserve manager Ian Sargent described the fire as a "campfire that turned into a wildfire" as he posted more devastating pictures to Twitter.

A post on the reserve's Facebook page read: "This fire was started by a campfire with those responsible nowhere to be seen.

"In Scotland we are privileged to have great access rights - however with this comes responsibility.

"The outdoor access code gives clear guidance on lighting fires and other access issues: 'Never light an open fire during prolonged dry periods or in areas such as forests, woods'."

They added: "The Loch Maree islands are home some of the most pristine ancient Caledonian pinewoods in Scotland and we can all help keep them that way by following the outdoor access code and acting responsibly and with respect for the environment."