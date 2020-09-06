Former Rangers star Paul Gascogine has appealed for the return of jewellery worth £140,000 stolen from his flat as they belonged to his late dad.

The 53-year-old Ibrox legend claims thieves struck after Piers Morgan posted a picture of him on Twitter sitting in the ITV Life Stories audience on Monday.

Mr Morgan (below) shared an image of himself with Gascoigne on the night the Life Stories episode with Vinnie Jones was filmed in London.

While not at home, his seaside flat in Poole, Dorset was raided and five watches, two bracelets, three rings, diamond earrings, £800 designer sunglasses and a New York Police Department badge were stolen.

The haul included his SPL championship medal from Glasgow Rangers and a £40,000 gold diamond-encrusted watch bought with his first pay cheque from Spurs.

The former England star, who has battled alcoholism, said he was left devastated by the loss of the items which “meant so much” to him.

"It's sad because I have so many memories attached to the items," he said.

“Police think that the picture Piers posted of us filming in London could have alerted burglars that I was away."

He said the burglary had left him "gutted", but finding out that his late dad's jewellery had hit him hard and left him "crying".

His father, John, died aged 72 from cancer two years ago.

The burglars even took two steaks from the freezer.

Piers Morgan told Sunday People he was "sorry" to hear about the theft as "Paul is a great guy and the last thing he needs is to be burgled at a time like this."

Dorset Police were called at 2.48pm on Tuesday and a forensic team dusted the scene for fingerprints and DNA.

"Enquiries are underway into the incident. No arrests have been made," said a Dorset Police spokesman.

Paul Gascoigne made the move to Ibrox 25 years ago following a £4.3million switch from Serie A.

Gazza spent three years with Rangers after joining from Lazio.

He went on to win two top-flight titles as well as a Scottish Cup and Scottish League cup in a three-year stint before returning south of the border in a move to Middlesbrough.

The attacker, who has 67 caps for England was crowned Player of the Year in his debut season before going on to help Walter Smith’s side win nine-in-a-row.