More than 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the Scottish Government show there were 208 confirmed results in the last day as of 2pm on Sunday.

The figure marks 2.3% of newly tested individuals.

No new deaths have been reported of the people who have tested positive, however Register Offices are generally closed at weekends.

As of midnight last night, 245 people were in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, with four people in intensive care.

Glasgow has recorded the largest jump in cases, with 92 confirmed positive infections being identified in the last 24 hours.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacted to the latest figures on Twitter, and said it reminds Scots of the "need to deploy strong counter measures".

She wrote: "So far the rise in cases is not matched by a rise in hospital/ICU admissions/deaths.

"That’s good news but we mustn't be complacent about it. It could be a time lag - some countries, eg France, that have had cases rising for longer are seeing these indicators rise now too.

1/ Today’s numbers show a continued increase, including in % positive. While this reflects the substantial opening up of the economy, it reminds us of the need to deploy strong counter measures. We have two main tools at our disposal... https://t.co/J2EQUo2LJW — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 6, 2020

"All in all, this is a moment to take note and act in a way that prevents spread.

"Even if you think risk of COVID to yourself is low, don’t risk infecting others more vulnerable.

"Complying with #FACTS protects you, your family/community and the NHS. It will also save lives."