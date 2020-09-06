At least four boats have sunk at a 'Trump Boat Parade' event on Lake Travis.
Several boats have sunk during the parade that aimed to show support for President Donald Trump ahead of November's election.
Authorities say the choppy water was likely caused by the large number of vessels moving closely together on Lake Travis, near the state capital, Austin.
READ MORE: Donald Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'
Travis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said: "We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank," she said. "We had an exceptional number of boats on the lake today... When they all started moving at the same time, it generated significant waves."
Several boats sank or crashed into rocks in a water parade in support of President Trump on a crowded Lake Travis in Texas. No one was hurt, local officials said https://t.co/eqh6OO4SMh pic.twitter.com/9keV8gUxAM— Reuters (@Reuters) September 6, 2020
Images showed boats with Trump campaign flags manoeuvring near other boats with authorities say the choppy water was likely caused by the large number of vessels moving closely together.
Multiple agencies quickly moved to assist people with were no immediate reports of injuries.
TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink.— Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020
The event, called Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade, was organised on Facebook, and more than 2,600 people marked themselves as having attended it.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment